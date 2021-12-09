Froth in market not all gone, FY24 EPS could rise by 5%: Credit Suisse

Neelkanth Mishra, MD, co-head of Asia Pacific strategy and India equity strategist at Credit Suisse, on Thursday said that the froth in the market has not all gone.

Neelkanth Mishra, MD, co-head of Asia Pacific strategy and India equity strategist at Credit Suisse, on Thursday said that the froth in the market has not all gone. He said that India has a lot of tailwinds, but one needs to be cautious globally.

“The frothiness of the market was very high and I do not think all of that has unwound yet. So that’s something I would stay cautious on,” he said.

He also said that FY24 EPS could rise by 5 percent hereon.

On autos, he expects 4-wheelers to benefit from discretionary demand.

According to him, slowdowns in IT and pharma are reversing, but housing construction will pick up.

