Focus on value stocks; not worried about stagflation: Pacific Paradigm

Focus on value stocks versus growth stocks in these volatile times, said Punita Kumar Sinha, managing partner of Pacific Paradigm Advisors and chairperson of InCred AMC, on Tuesday.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sinha said, “I do not think one should be betting on growth stocks but one should be betting on value, defensive and quality. You have to be very bottom-up in companies that are very much dependent on Indian economic growth.”

“I am not so worried, immediately, on stagflation because growth is still strong in some of the countries, but that could develop much further down the road if this war (Russia-Ukraine) situation doesn’t get contained,” she said.

Talking about equity markets, Sinha said, “If you see more correction and further correction and you see value emerging and if you are patient then sit it out for the long-term then you will be getting good buying opportunities.

