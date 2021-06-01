Focus on balancing portfolio & be stock selective, says Tata MF’s Rahul Singh

VIDEOS

Updated : June 01, 2021 17:30:03 IST

Tata Mutual Fund’s current focus is on balancing our portfolio and being stock selective, said Rahul Singh, CIO-equities at the company.

“A lot of the sectors are doing well, so this is the time to have a more balanced portfolio and within the sector allocate your weightage. I do not think this is the time to try and make sector alpha or try and pick one sector over the other,” Singh told CNBC-TV18.

On banks, Singh said, “There is merit in staying with large banks – private or public sector which have strong liability franchise and which, over the last 3-4 years, improved their credit underwriting standards. Therefore, there is some alpha to be made there before we go aggressively down the chain.”

