Financials look attractive; new-age companies not cheap: Ashmore Investment

The new-age companies are not cheap but there is tremendous growth potential, said Ashwini Agarwal, co-founder & partner of Ashmore Investment Management India LLP, on Tuesday

The new-age companies are not cheap but there is tremendous growth potential, said Ashwini Agarwal, co-founder & partner of Ashmore Investment Management India LLP, on Tuesday, adding that “select stocks are approaching prices where they appear to be reasonably attractive.”

However, he said that his firm remains positive on the financial sector as credit offtake will improve from hereon.

On IT space, Agarwal said that the IT sector is well-placed in the post-COVID-19 world and large IT companies are relatively cheaper compared to midcap IT companies.

He further said that the valuations may be expensive but IT companies will deliver strong results.

For the entire interview, watch the video