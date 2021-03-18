Fed's statements are comforting for financial markets: Manulife’s Rana Gupta

VIDEOS

Updated : March 18, 2021 10:52 AM IST

Federal Reserve's statements are comforting for the financial markets, said Rana Gupta, managing director (MD) of Manulife Investment Management, after the US Fed kept interest rates unchanged and projected a surge in US economic growth.

The Federal Reserve projected a rapid jump in the growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

“Inflation that they expect to go up is transitory and they will be tolerating for a bit – that means the dovish outlook pretty much remains and the financial conditions for now will remain benign, at least in the shorter end," said Gupta in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

According to Gupta, India features high in the pecking order among emerging markets. He also said that digitisation, as a theme, is playing out well in India and other EMs.

“India features pretty high in the pecking order. Before talking about India, the emerging markets – when the economic growth is strong, the global trade picks up, emerging markets usually do well and this time around we think the same is likely to play out and within emerging markets, the pecking order of India is quite high and India is in a good position," said Gupta.

“There are certain specific themes that are going on in India which also go well with emerging market themes. So those will get or at least we expect them to get more traction. For example, digitisation is a theme across emerging markets and also becoming a theme in India. However, do not just think about internet companies when I talk about digitisation; many companies across the sector, whether they are in autos, banks, hospitals, pharmacies, are using digitisation for productivity improvement. Manufacturing is also a theme playing out well in India,” he said.

