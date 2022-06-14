Cross
By Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
A report in the Wall Street Journal, written by the ‘Fed Whisperer’, said that the Fed may actually hike rates by 75 basis points (bps). The Fed raised rates by a half percentage point at its meeting last month, the first such increase since 2000.

US equities tumbled on Monday, with the S&P 500 confirming it is in a bear market, as fears grow that the expected aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve would push the economy into a recession.
“It may consider surprising the market by a larger than expected 75 bps hike tomorrow,” the report said.
The market immediately took note, bonds sold off, yields shot up even more, and the dollar strengthened. The question is – is this a directed leak from the Fed itself? Does the Fed want to prepare the market for a higher than 50 bps rate hike?
In any case, the market is now pricing in 70 bps.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.
