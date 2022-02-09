Fed raising rates by 50 bps will be a proactive move, expect 25 bps hike: Port Shelter Investment

Richard Harris, CEO at Port Shelter Investment Management believes Fed moving interest rates up by 50 basis points (bps) would be a very proactive move in terms of inflation. However, he doesn’t think the Fed had got the bottle to go ahead and do that.

Richard Harris, CEO at Port Shelter Investment Management believes US Fed moving interest rates up by 50 basis points (bps) would be a very proactive move in terms of inflation. However, he doesn’t think the Fed has got the courage to go ahead and do that. “I suspect it will be 25 bps now,” he added.

According to him, the narrative for the market, at the moment, is what the Fed is going to do and what is happening to interest rates.

Equity markets will continue to outperform the bond markets, he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

