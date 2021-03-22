  • SENSEX
Explained: Will jump in US yields drive dollar higher?

Updated : March 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST

While the local worry is sharply rising COVID-19 cases, the big global worry has been rising yields in the US despite Fed's dovishness last week.

The jump in yields is ‘real’ but will it drive the dollar higher. The US 10-Year nominal yields jumped about 13 basis points last week. It got to a high of about 1.754. It has cooled off a bit since to around 1.675 or so. This has driven the dollar broadly higher over the last few days as well.

CNBC-TV18’s Prashant is standing by with some commentary on will a jump in yields drive the dollar higher.

Watch video for more.
