Explained: Why market outlook remains strong despite COVID-19 cases surge?

Updated : April 29, 2021 02:25:57 IST

Many have wondered how the market is holding up so well even as the number of cases (COVID) has continued to rise. The common explanation is that the market is looking through this near-term volatility, which may well be true.

Also, we should look at whether foreign institutional investor (FII), domestic institutional investor (DII) and mutual fund flow explain this?

The Nifty month-to-date (till April 26) is down 1.4 percent.

If we look at the net of FIIs and mutual fund activity from the beginning of April to April 26, there is a negative figure of Rs 4,522 crore. This is exclusive of DIIs, which include what banks do and what insurance companies do. In this period, the market is down 1.4 percent.

