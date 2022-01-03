Explained: What lies ahead for markets in 2022

As we get into a fresh New Year, CNBC-TV18 asked top fund managers and market mavens what we can expect from 2022. Nigel D'Souza has the key findings of that poll.

CNBC-TV18 conducted a poll to get a sense of what lies ahead for markets in 2022.

CNBC-TV18 posted 5 top questions and got some very interesting responses. They polled nearly 40 market participants including fund managers, smart HNI’s, and institutional sales heads among others.

On the what is the view on equities for the next one year - nearly 90 percent believed that returns in excess of around 5 percent to 10 percent are on the cards, and nearly 50 percent of respondents believed that it could be more than 10 percent returns.

What are the sectors to bet on in 2022? Consensus believed that financials, as well as capital goods, are the top sectors. Nearly 50 percent of the respondents are betting on the tech pack doing an encore.

