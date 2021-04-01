Explained: Is S&P 500 on the cusp of a double top?

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 01, 2021 12:59 PM IST

The S&P 500 on Wednesday paused its rise next to the March 17 high water mark of 3974. The intraday price action last night observed the index go as high as 3994 before a wave of selling hit minutes before the close.

A potential failed pass-through of resistance on a weekly finish would establish the groundwork for a double-top formation. If that were to happen and the market starts to come off, support could subsequently be found adjacent to 3850 and beyond that near the 100-day moving average of about 3780 or so.

CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair gets a detailed analysis on whether S&P 500 is in the process of forming a double top and is it time for caution.