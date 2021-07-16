Explained: How COVID-19 surge will impact growth across the globe

VIDEOS

Updated : July 16, 2021 15:36:23 IST

The daily change in global COVID cases is meaningfully increasing for the first time since March. Global COVID-19 cases are on the rise again globally. The WHO earlier this week said that deaths climbed last week after nine straight weeks of decline.

The daily change in global cases is meaningfully increasing for the first time since March 2021. Adjusted for population, there are approximately 60 new cases per 1 lakh people on a daily basis. Medical experts don’t expect new global COVID cases to peak for some weeks – the last time we were at this level was in mid-March and it took 44 days for global cases to start to peak, but took 77 days from late October.

We are seeing the steepest climbs in cases in Asia - it is in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia while in developed markets - it is the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Israel and the US.