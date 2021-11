To commemorate the contribution made by the founder of NSE, Late Dr R.H. Patil in transforming the landscape of India’s capital markets, NSE organised a memorial dialogue.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is the largest exchange in India, and for the last two years the largest derivatives exchange globally, based on the number of contracts traded.

To commemorate the contribution made by the founder of NSE, Late Dr R.H. Patil in transforming the landscape of India’s capital markets, NSE organised a memorial dialogue to decode the impact of geopolitics and economics on financial markets.

