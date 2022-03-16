Expect strong recovery in market in 2022, Nykaa to do well in next few years: Alchemy Capital

Hiren Ved, CEO, Alchemy Capital Management believes, Nykaa has the best business model amongst the New Age companies. “Nykaa will probably do very well over the next few years, they already have a very profitable model," he said.

India is behaving like a strong stock, which corrects less in a correction and probably bounces back when things get a little better, said Hiren Ved, CEO, Alchemy Capital Management.

The correction in Indian market was long overdue, he said. He is fairly confident that as the economy bounces back, demand will come back. “So we should be on our course to a very strong recovery in 2022-2023,” he said.

Also Read:

In new age companies, he believes, Nykaa has the best business model. “Nykaa will probably do very well over the next few years, they already have a very profitable model," he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

Catch all stock market updates here