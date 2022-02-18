Expect some pockets of opportunity in emerging markets: EPFR Global

EPFR Global expects some pockets of opportunity in emerging markets, Cameron Brandt, director of research, told CNBC-TV18.

“There, certainly, seems to see pockets of opportunity in emerging markets. At the moment, emerging markets with high oil import bills having a tougher time attracting positive attention and India dedicated funds have come off the boil in the recent weeks,” Brandt said.

Brandt is reluctant to flag any trends because things are changing rapidly. He said, “I am very reluctant right now to flag any trends because things are changing so rapidly day to day and week to week. There are some themes that get positive attention, the big national semiconductor plays, the oil import stories have an effect in terms of flows to India.”

According to him, China remains a safe haven market. “Only China has seen strong inflows by dedicated funds and by big global emerging market funds,” Brandt said.

