Expect recovery in auto & auto ancillary stocks: DSP Investment

Updated : June 11, 2021 12:10:29 IST

DSP Investment Managers expects a good recovery in auto and auto ancillary stocks, said Vinit Sambre, head-equities at the investment firm.

He said, “Over the next 2-3 years, as we see pick up happening across various segments of the economy, we assume that cyclical recovery would take place.”

On market, Sambre said, “The valuations are on the higher side and it’s specifically to do with the midcaps and the smallcaps, but what I am more worried about, other than the valuation, is also the drift taking place to the non-quality counters.”

“Therefore, when I look at the market dynamics as well, the non-institutional volumes have been on a high and also the overall volumes have shot-up significantly, which means that there is a significant amount of retail participation which is drifting into poor quality companies,” he said.

