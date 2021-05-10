Expect RBI relief measures to alleviate financial stress: Fitch Ratings

VIDEOS

According to Fitch Ratings, the fresh round of relief measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in response to the second wave of COVID-19 could provide some relief to financial institutions over the next 12-24 months.

Fitch in its report said that there are growing indications that the second wave of COVID will add to risks among financial institutions in India by sapping the near term momentum for economic recovery and believes that the RBIs measures will alleviate some of these risks for the financial institutions.

However, they believe that this will be at the expense of postponing recognition and thereby the resolution of the underlying stress on their balancesheets.

