Expect profit booking by FIIs ahead of Fed taper: Emkay Global

Emkay Global expects profit-booking by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) ahead of Fed taper and inflation concerns, Krishna Kumar Karwa, managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that investors are looking to take some money off the table.

“Investors are looking to take some money off the table and that’s what we have seen in the last 15 days. Our market has outperformed the global indices, by a margin, so there has been a decent amount of profit-taking by global investors also,” Karwa said.

According to him, financials are trading at attractive valuations. However, some public sector undertaking (PSU) banks could outperform private financials.

