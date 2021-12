Abakkus Asset Management expects mid-teen returns from the Indian equity market, Sunil Singhania, founder, said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

The firm also advises investors to believe in the long-term story of the Indian equity market as the economy is expected to continue to grow by 7-8 percent over the next decade.

According to him, there are adequate opportunities in India and therefore, there is no need to look at overseas markets.

For the entire interview, watch the video