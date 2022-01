In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Paul Schulte Founder & Editor of Schulte Research said India was seen as a safe haven from the chaos in China but believes that some of the money could swing back to China as it has started to ease rates.

He believes US markets will go through protracted period of consolidation as the valuations there were absurd.

