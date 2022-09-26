Expect banking, financials, infra & capex linked themes to perform over medium term: Max Life Ins

Mihir Vora, Director and Chief Investment Officer at Max Life, Insurance said the global headwinds are far stronger than the domestic buoyancy in the economy. So just wait and watch and just try to tweak around the portfolios. He believes banking and financial services, consumption theme, infra and capex linked themes will continue to do well structurally over the medium-term

Weak global cues fuelled by global recession fears ensured that Indian stocks widened their negative run-rate for the year — Sensex and Nifty lost over one percent each; the midcap index fell over 3 percent.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mihir Vora, Director and Chief Investment Officer at Max Life Insurance, said, “We are in a situation where the global headwinds are far stronger than the domestic buoyancy that we are seeing in the economy. So I think what we can do is just wait and watch and just try to tweak around the portfolios, depending on how fast the stock price movements are.”

On stocks and sector, Vora said, “It is banking and financial services, consumption theme — whether it's discretionary or non-discretionary — and infra and capex-linked themes. So those should continue to do well structurally over the medium-term.”

He added, “Within banking and financial services, because we expect liquidity to continue to tighten at least for a while, I would prefer banks (to) the non-banking financial services companies.”

Watch video for more