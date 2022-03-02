Expect auto demand to improve post 1-2 qtrs; IT sector looking good: DSP Investment Managers

Demand has softened in the auto sector due to inflationary issues, said Vinit Sambre, head of equities at DSP Investment Managers, on Wednesday, adding that it will improve post-one-two quarters.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sambre said, “The pressure is mounting from all the sides; geopolitical issues, the macro turning adverse and demand has also softened because of higher inflation and other issues.”

“We also have exposure to auto and we are not changing that exposure. We are taking the pain right now, but as some of the changes in the economy does happen and the outlook improves, the demand has to improve. We were looking at the data for the auto since 1975 and this kind of fall never happened in history and it has been four years of slow environment for the auto sector,” he said.

Talking about IT space, he said that the sector looks good. However, more correction in midcap IT will make it attractive.

