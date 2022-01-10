Expect 26% Nifty earnings growth: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Gautam Duggad

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) expects Nifty earnings growth of 26 percent year on year (YoY), Gautam Duggad, head of research-institutional equities, told CNBC-TV18.

He said, “Growth at an aggregate level is looking good. The only problem is it’s a very narrow growth; about 3-4 sectors are contributing the entire 100 percent of the incremental profits.”

According to him, all the sectors will report year on year (YoY) decline in a margin except metals. “There is a going to be a broad-based margin contraction for the quarter across the board. In fact, if you exclude metals, almost all other sectors are going to report YoY margin contraction,” he said.

Talking about sectors, he said that things are not looking good for the consumer durable goods space and two-wheeler space has seen deterioration in returns.

He added that auto space has not witnessed earnings growth in the last 5 years. However, he continues to remain overweight on the IT sector.

