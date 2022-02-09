Equity mutual funds log Rs 14,888 cr net inflow in January

Equity mutual funds attracted a net sum of Rs 14,888 crore in January. Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net inflow of Rs 35,252 crore during the period under review compared to a net outflow of Rs 4,350 crore in December.

Equity flows have slowed down but January 2022 was a bumper month and pretty much everything has done well – largecap, midcap, flexi cap, sectoral funds, all of them have seen the money come in equally.

Equity mutual funds attracted a net sum of Rs 14,888 crore in January, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Wednesday.

Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net inflow of Rs 35,252 crore during the period under review compared to a net outflow of Rs 4,350 crore in December. The average under management (AUM) of the industry rose to Rs 38.88 lakh crore at January-end from Rs 37.72 lakh crore at December-end.

Within the equity segment, all categories saw net inflows barring value funds. While the flexi-cap fund category saw the highest net inflow to the tune of Rs 2,527 crore, followed by thematic funds at Rs 2,073 crore during the period under review.

On the debt side, there is a Rs 5,087 crore inflow. In the hybrid, there is a slowdown, it's just about Rs 6,000 crore and the money is going into aggressive schemes as well as the balanced advantage funds, but even Rs 6,000 crore is not a bad number.

Assets under management as well have now moved higher to Rs 38 lakh crore.

