Envision Capital's Nilesh Shah: Continues to be buy on dips market

By Latha Venkatesh   | Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   IST (Published)
“This continues to be a buy on dips market,” said Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO, Envision Capital in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He believes that if there is a war or if oil prices continue to head higher, it doesn’t mean one should stay away from buying entirely.
According to him, there are going to be challenges in terms of margins and in terms of growth and he doesn’t think we are getting into stagflation.
Life insurance space, consumer durables and unlock trade space are some of the pockets which are extremely attractive, he said.
He believes life insurance space looks pretty attractive from a long term perspective. It is an attractive opportunity in financials space outside banks, he said.
New-age companies’ space also now looks attractive, he mentioned.
