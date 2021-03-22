EMs' outperformance ebbing; 2021 to beat growth expectations: Geoffrey Dennis

VIDEOS

March 22, 2021

The global economy will surprise with strong growth numbers in 2021, said Emerging Markets Commentator Geoffrey Dennis, on Monday.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “I think 2021 is going to be a lot stronger than we thought would be the case several months ago. Therefore, I think that the global economy is going to delivery spectacular numbers in 2021 but the bigger question is going to be – what will 2022 look like when things start to stabilize.”

He further said that European story is a bit of a drag on global growth. However, Europe will rebound this year, but at lower pace than the US.

On emerging markets, Dennis said, “We have already seen the loss of EM outperformance this year; about a month ago EM was outperforming developed markets comfortably by about 500 bps year to date (YTD) in dollars – that’s all gone away and that is reflective of, in my opinion, the rise in US bond yields.”

