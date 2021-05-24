Emkay’s Krishna Kumar Karwa pitches for bets on banks, hints at credit growth opportunity

VIDEOS

Finance

Updated : May 24, 2021 13:10:42 IST

Banking is the sector where one can incrementally place bets, Krishna Kumar Karwa, managing director (MD) of Emkay Global, said on May 24, asserting that the sector will continue to perform well.

“Banks are the places to incrementally invest in. The valuations are still very attractive and they will continue to do well. Therefore, we continue to remain bullish on the banking sector,” Karwa told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

He said that people can get better returns if they invest in second-tier private sector banks. “The large private banks are sufficiently owned but there is a massive under-ownership as far as some of the second-tier private banks and top public sector banks are concerned. So, incrementally the returns for investors would come from investing in the second-tier private sector banks and the top-tier public sector banks,” the MD of the financial services firm said.

Therefore, according to Karwa, there is a massive opportunity for credit growth in the economy.

He also shed light on the prospects of investing in Mumbai's real estate market. “The Mumbai market offers maximum opportunity, so a few players from this market should be looked to invest in and maybe one of the national players,” Karwa said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video