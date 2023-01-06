English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newsmarket News

Editors Roundtable: FII flows will be key for Indian equity markets

videos | IST

Editors Roundtable: FII flows will be key for Indian equity markets

Profile image
By Nimesh Shah   Jan 6, 2023 11:33 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have started 2023 on selling mode and have been aggressive sellers in the cash market for the last few days.

The Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have started 2023 on selling mode and have been aggressive sellers in the cash market for the last few days.

Recommended Articles

View All
US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy

US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy

IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags

Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags

IST4 Min(s) Read

Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024

Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024

IST3 Min(s) Read

Axis Bank losing share in debit card post Citi deal, here's what data suggests

Axis Bank losing share in debit card post Citi deal, here's what data suggests

IST2 Min(s) Read


Market participants fear that money may move from India to China as it has been a performing market and some hedge funds and long-only funds do try to chase the performing markets.
Historically India has seen a tough market in January. Data for the last 10-12 years suggests that Indian markets see the biggest volatility in the month of January. In 2021, Nifty corrected by almost 6 percent from January 21 till February 1. In 2022, Nifty made a peak on January 18 and after that the same level came in November 2022.
Also Read: The sector that FIIs are betting on, PVR down for fourth day - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday
From a trigger point of view, third-quarter earnings will be a key thing to track.
Dealers are also expecting a few large-block deals in the coming weeks. So that is something to watch out for. However the flows from emerging markets will be very important for the Indian markets starting next week.
Watch video for more.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X