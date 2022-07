CNBC-TV18’s brand new offering, the ‘Editors’ Roundtable’, brings the latest happenings of the week gone by, the big trends to watch, sharp insights and in-depth analyses from the CNBC-TV18 Editors.

The Indian rupee is touching 80, inflation remains a big concern and a 75 basis-point rate hike from the US Federal Reserve is now a possibility. IT stocks are getting battered but the anti-ESG theme is paying dividends.

