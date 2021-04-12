Economic recovery underway; IT sector to benefit from COVID-19 disruptions: Marcellus' Saurabh Mukherjea

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 12, 2021 04:36 PM IST

Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, believes that economic recovery is underway and will reflect in Q4 earnings.

"The economic recovery is underway and you will see it in the March quarter earnings. I think we will see anywhere between 10-25 percent revenue jump, 20-40 percent earnings jump in most of our portfolio stocks and even generally in the market. Similarly, the quarter ending June 2021 will also see healthier earnings than we saw last year."

He expects IT sector to be the beneficiary of COVID-19 disruptions with respect to digitalisation. "In IT we have had TCS for a long time, we have added L&T Technologies a month or so back. We will carry on with these two. The only other tech stock we have in some of our portfolios is Info Edge, which carries on being a natural play on the digitisation of the country. So IT is a beneficiary of this whole COVID wave and the digitisation not just in India but globally."

Watch video for more.