Earnings, market to be impacted as Biden tax increase focused on corporate sector: Wells Fargo

Updated : April 01, 2021 11:32 AM IST

Corporate earnings and stock markets will be impacted as President Joe Biden’s tax increase is focused on corporate sector, said Gary Schlossberg, global strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden has introduced a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal. The plan includes spending on roads and bridges as well as green energy and water system upgrades.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Schlossberg said, “The fact that it is focusing on the corporate sector will have an effect on corporate earnings and there is some concern about the effect on the stock market.”

“However, this is occurring against the backdrop of very rapid economic growth. We continue to expect economic growth well above its long-term norm through the first half of the year,” he said.

Talking about emerging markets, he said, “There have been a couple of headwinds for emerging markets and it has been showing up in the equity markets to some extent; a strong dollar along with it high interest rates has created a headwind. There is still (COVID) case load increase in much of the developing world, the emerging market area; limited resources to combat that.”

Schlossberg, however, said economic growth accelerating will be an overriding positive for emerging markets despite headwinds.

