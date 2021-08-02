  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Market

Don’t see strong outflows from China to other emerging markets: Daiwa Capital

Updated : August 02, 2021 09:31:21 IST

Patrick Pan, China-equity strategist at Daiwa Capital Markets, Hong Kong, does not expect strong outflows from China to other emerging markets (EMs) in the near term.

China's onslaught of regulatory crackdowns on tech companies rattled global markets this week when it announced some curtailing measures on after-school tutoring institutions and asked them to convert into not-for-profit companies.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “Many investors, who are familiar with the China markets, believe that the sell-down was just temporary and also believe that the regulations are not going to spread to other areas in the near-term. So, at least, in the near-term, we do not see strong capital outflows from China to emerging markets.”

“Foreign investors are worried about China’s regulations; they wonder if the sector regulations will expand to more areas. However, we see regulations consistent and unlikely to spread to more areas. So the sell-off driven by the market sentiment is almost over,” said Pan.

For the entire interview, watch the video.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement