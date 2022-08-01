Don't chase the market on the way up, is the advice from this market strategist

Matt Orton, Chief Market Strategist, Carillon Tower Advisers, pointed out that July has been a fantastic month, and he would not be surprised to see a pullback.

Matt Orton, Chief Market Strategist, Carillon Tower Advisers, has said July had been a fantastic month, and he would not be surprised to see a pullback.

“

The rally we had in July was fantastic. The S&P 500 was up almost 10 percent, we saw breath start to increase across the market, earnings critically had been better than feared, and the Fed was neither dovish nor hawkish, which was enough to let the market start to rally higher,” Orton told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction.

He added he would not be surprised to see the market pullback a little bit more. “And that is what I have been telling our clients to wait for. Wait for the market to come to you if you want to add a little bit more exposure into your portfolios,” he said.

As compared to emerging markets, the Indian market has been outperforming the other emerging markets.

“Financials, consumer discretionary, industrials, energy, all of those sectors have been outperforming on a broad-based basis. So, that is encouraging,” he said.

Additionally, from a fundamental perspective as well, further easing in COVID-19 restrictions definitely adds a bit of fuel to the overall economy. If the dollar continues to weaken, that is certainly going to be a tailwind for the Indian market, the market strategist elaborated.

“India, even though it is more expensive relative to other emerging markets, I think the fact that breath is strong and that it has been outperforming the broader emerging market complex for some time, it's not just a recent trend that gives me more confidence in the long-term uptrend for Indian equities. So, I would put Indian equities at the top,” Orton said.

Also Read | Solid Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings help Street digest mixed monthly sales

Here's how the Indian benchmark indices performed in the past month: