Don’t buy defensive stocks; banks well placed and will do better: HSBC AMC’s Tushar Pradhan

Updated : May 27, 2021 15:38:06 IST

Tushar Pradhan, CIO of HSBC Global AMC on Thursday said that it not the right time to buy defensive stocks.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said, “This is not the time to be defensive. The time to be defensive is when we went into the crisis."

“Pro-cyclical is something that we should look at and banks would lead the way. We are positive even on financials and larger institutions are our favourite,” said Pradhan.

According to him, auto ancillary stocks can face headwinds owing to higher commodity prices.

“Cars, high-end discretionary could be attractive. However, be careful about supply disruptions. The world is not a smooth place logistically. There are issues in terms of COVID exposure continuing in certain areas and ancillaries. For example, we will face issues about higher metal prices and that may lead to some dampening in demand, but overall it’s a positive space to look at,” said Pradhan.

On market, Pradhan said, “There are big headwinds in terms of our economy. However, the tailwind is clearly in the form of international sentiment especially in the US where most of the assets get allocated, but India is going to be a bit patchier. Parts of our economy will continue to struggle for some time because of the severity of cases (COVID) that we have seen, but overall I am optimistic about how this year will shape up.”

