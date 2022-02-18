Dimensions Corp: Churned portfolios but haven't increased allocation into equity markets

Even as Ajay Srivastava, CEO at Dimensions Corporate Finance Services has churned the portfolios around, he hasn't put more money into the equity markets.

“For the last six-nine months, we have not increased the allocation to the equity market,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. One should stick to commodities, keep the allocation steady to equities, don’t increase allocation at this point of time, he advised.

“Commodities is where the money is going to be made for the next couple of years,” he said. One needs to focus on EPS growth stocks because Indian stocks are the most expensive P/E stocks in the world at this point in time, he said.

One of the sectors, which may not perform is steel. He has zero exposure in steel sector, he said. He believes gig economy stocks and QSR stocks are seeing traction, investor interest and tremendous upscale at opening up.

