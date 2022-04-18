0

Demand for commodities likely to remain weak: Avendus Capital

By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, on Monday, said that the demand for commodities is likely to remain weak.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “Demand destruction will happen because of higher commodity prices and therefore, commodity prices will fall.”
Talking about baking space, Holland said, “There is a lot of pressure on the banks in the very short-term and there a leadership move across all the major banks. One thing I want to say is with the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank, this will play a bigger role going forward.”
According to him, India is likely to emerge as an investor’s destination. “India will emerge as a destination that investors will want to come back to. Interest rates rising in India will happen in June time and that will have an impact on earnings as well,” said Holland.
