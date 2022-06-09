Decoding RBI policy impact on debt MFs and why should one consider equal weighted index funds

Equal weighted index funds are witnessing a lot of interest for the last couple of months. According to Mrin Agarwal, Financial Educator & Director at Finsafe India, instead of replicating the index on a market weighted basis, these funds allocate the same percentage of weight into each of the stocks.

These are passive funds with a small active element.

Agarwal said these funds are rebalanced on a quarterly basis and some of the funds that are available are Nifty 50 equal weighted funds and Nifty 100 equal weighted funds.

