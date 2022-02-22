Current geopolitical situation inflationary; don't expect market to bottom out: Geosphere Capital

The current geopolitical situation is going to be inflationary, said Arvind Sanger, managing partner of Geosphere Capital Management, on Tuesday, adding that it would be unusual for the markets to bottom out soon under such circumstances.

The current geopolitical situation is going to be inflationary, said Arvind Sanger, managing partner of Geosphere Capital Management, on Tuesday, adding that it would be unusual for the markets to bottom out soon under such circumstances.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sanger said, “Anytime tensions rise, there are a lot of commodities that come out of Russia – those prices will remain elevated even without any hard sanctions. We do not know what President Putin (Vladimir Putin, President of Russia) is going to do next, we do not know what the West will do and that’s going to raise prices and that’s inflationary.”

He further said that oil markets are already tight on a demand-supply basis.

Talking about the Indian equity market, Sanger said, “I am impressed with the fortitude of Indian retail investors and therefore, Indian institutional buyers. They have stepped up and continue to buy, but it depends on what happens with the global markets; we have never ever seen the Indian markets dealing for an extended period from global action.”

For the entire interview, watch the video