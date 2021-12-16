Rupee recovers 0.2% to 76.08 as Dollar Index slips from Wednesday highs

The rupee has recovered as the dollar slips from Wednesday highs. This story of the rupee was actually up until Wednesday. It looks like that the rupee's recovery today is almost entirely guided by the dollar’s fall.

The rupee has recovered as the dollar slips from Wednesday highs. This story of the rupee was actually up until Wednesday.

However, on Thursday rupee has recovered by about 0.2 percent from a low of 76.30 it touched on Wednesday to 76.08 for the currency. But dealers have not spoken about any RBI intervention. It looks like that the rupee's recovery today is almost entirely guided by the dollar’s fall.

The dollar’s fall from about 96.50 to 96.3 thereabouts has helped this recovery and almost all Asian currencies have actually recovered.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh for more details.