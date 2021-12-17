Rupee nears all-time low; experts weigh in

The rupee is close to its all-time lows and is the worst performing Asian currency in the month of December. So where is the rupee headed? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to S Venkataraman Sastry, Deputy MD at SBI and Mitul Kotecha, Senior EM Strategist at TD Securities.

The fall started in in second week or November on rising foreign fund sales of Indian equities.

A deeper issue however is the large trade and current account deficit posted by India in three consecutive months - September, October and November.

