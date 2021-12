Developed markets outperformed the emerging markets in 2021 and the US dollar was one currency that gained versus every single Asian currency and within the G10 (Group of Ten), its major peers as well.

The US dollar was one currency that was treated as safe haven as well as a riskier asset.

