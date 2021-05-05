Crypto frenzy: Dogecoin at all-time high; up 55 percent in last 24 hours; surged 14,500% YTD

VIDEOS

Commodities

Updated : May 05, 2021 03:20:37 IST

Crypto-currency Dogecoin is now trading at an all-time high after surging 14,500 percent in 2021 alone with 55 percent gains in the last 24 hours. It is ranked among the top five cryptocurrencies in the world with a market cap of around $80 billion.

It was not meant to be a serious cryptocurrency but it is in line now with the kind of run-up we have seen in Bitcoin or in Ethereum, which also have been hitting all-time highs.

Wazirx Tuesday reported that they had an outage of kinds where there was a frenzy of Indian investors trying to buy Dogecoin.

So, it’s not just an international phenomenon but the Indian investors also want to have a slice of this. In the last 24 hours, it perhaps has been the most bought cryptocurrency.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.