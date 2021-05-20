Can cryptos harm financial system? Here's what Cornell University's Eswar Prasad thinks

VIDEOS

May 20, 2021

May 19th was literally mayhem for cryptocurrency investors with each of them sliding between 12 and 40 percent.

Even the most voluminously traded Bitcoin was down 30 percent at one point, though it recovered by end of day to post a 12 percent fall.

Cryptocurrencies even after their heady run in 2021, is not really much of a currency. It is only accepted by around 15000 businesses around the world. Elon Musk's Tesla is famously not one of them anymore.

Bitcoin the most popular among the cryptos has hardly proved to be a store of value which a currency ought to be. Over the past 5 years it has swung wildly from $500 in 2016 to $19000 in 2017 to $3000 in 2018, back to $7000 in 2019 and to $20000 again in end of 2020. Its swings in 2021 are even crazier: from $20,000 at the start of the year it rose to $63000 in mid-April and now stands at $40,000.

Many wise investors have warned against cryptos including Warren Buffet, Janet Yellen, several central bankers and economists.

So, when $700 billion of purchasing power is wiped out in a day, can't cryptocurrencies harm the financial system? Why are central banker's not actively banning or legalising cryptos so as to control them? What is the endgame for cryptos? To discuss this Latha Venkatesh spoke to Eswar Prasad, Senior Professor of Trade Policy at Cornell University and Senior Fellow at Brookings Institution.