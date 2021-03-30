Blockchain & Crypto Decoded: Visa Inc allows use of USD coin on its payment networks

VIDEOS

March 30, 2021

In the special segment, ‘Blockchain & Crypto Decoded’, CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta gets the latest updates and news from the sector.

Firstly, Visa Inc has allowed the use of USD coin on its payment network. It has launched a pilot programme with crypto.com on that. They will use Ethereum Blockchain, which means that one can pay digital currency and make use of the products instead of moving back and forth with the fiat currencies. They have also partnered with Anchorage to move forward on this platform.

Also, 7 Indian cryptocurrency exchanges have jointly prepared a note for the policymakers on how to effectively regulate cryptocurrencies in the Indian markets. The note is addressed to the finance minister as well as the RBI.