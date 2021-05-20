Cryptocurrencies witness massive sell-off; $600 bn market cap wiped out

VIDEOS

Cryptocurrencies saw a massive sell-off on Wednesday led by a 30 percent drop in bitcoin which hit its lowest level in 3.5 months. From USD 64,829 all-time high in April, it is currently trading around USD 30,000.

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalisation has been wiped off by nearly USD 600 billion. For bitcoin, it stands at around USD 710 billion.

What led to the decline?

Tesla halted accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for cars as it looks for cryptocurrencies with less energy consumption.

Three major Chinese banks and payment industry bodies have issued a warning about suspending trading in cryptocurrencies and making it as a form of payment.

Less serious, small, and less developed cryptocurrencies are also hurting overall credibility.

