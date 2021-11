In the previous week, crude prices had declined substantially but buying has come back and prices have recovered as traders have covered their shorts.

The trigger to watch for is a meeting between OPEC and its allies and the view is that they would counter downward price pressures and may pause output hikes. Morgan Stanley has revised their Q12022 forecast from $95 per barrel to $82.50 per barrel.

