Crude may reach $110-115/bbl soon on Russia-Ukraine conflict: XM Australia

Peter McGuire, CEO of XM Australia believes Russia-Ukraine conflict will probably run for a couple of weeks.

According to him, if something unforeseen happens in Russia, that will create massive hit across the whole OPEC Plus framework and $110-115 per barrel is very possible on crude. “I think it will probably get there quite quickly,” he said.

He believes geopolitical concerns will push metal prices higher too from the current levels.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

