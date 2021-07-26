  • SENSEX
Credit Suisse rates India 2nd best among top-50 markets in dollar terms

Updated : July 26, 2021 09:46:11 IST

India has been the second-best performing market in the 50 markets that Credit Suisse tracks. The best performing market has been UAE.

India’s total marketcap is now at USD 3 trillion and is ranked as eighth largest; it is just half a percent shy from number seven; it’s to watch out if the market rallies further.

In terms of valuations, India’s price to earnings to the world is now at 19 percent and its premium to emerging markets is the second-highest in a decade. So, India has done well.

However, from hereon, if this momentum has to catch up, earning has to be very good and that’s what Credit Suisse is writing.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.
