COVID spike and the markets: Time to exercise caution, says PGIM India MF

Updated : April 05, 2021 07:33 PM IST

Srinivas Rao Ravuri, the chief investment officer of equities at PGIM India Mutual Fund believes that investors need to approach the market with caution in the short term. However, he remains positive in the medium-term timeframe.

He said, "Investors definitely need to approach markets with caution. We have seen markets moving up very sharply in the last many months on the expectation that COVID is now history and that the growth will come back strongly. However now as can be seen COVID is back and this along with the fact that valuations are no longer attractive or compelling and tomorrow there can also be questions on growth. That is the reason why we are seeing a correction. This kind of correction is definitely warranted. I am bullish on the medium-term outlook but I think the way markets have run-up in the recent past, I will be happy to see a correction."

He expects the entertainment and dining sector to bear the maximum brunt of the COVID pandemic.

"We are negative on the entertainment and dining sector. These sectors will have the maximum impact of COVID. If tomorrow lockdowns are lifted, I don't think the demand for them will come back with vengeance anytime soon. So I am worried about the demand front. If you see the valuation of these stocks - when I see the price to earnings (PE) one year forward, the stocks in these sectors are fairly expensive and that is what makes me uncomfortable on these spaces."

