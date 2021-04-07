  • SENSEX
COVID-19 crisis: Here’s what big brokerages have to say

Updated : April 07, 2021 12:38 PM IST

Rising COVID-19 cases in the country and renewed restrictions could hamper the growth and force revision of gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates.

It is logical to expect some amount of impact on growth, earnings, etc., How much? It's of course anyone’s guess because this is not similar to what we saw one year back. This is much localized, state-specific but this will hurt at the margin.

Three views have come in – one from Goldman Sachs, another from Kotak and third from CLSA in terms of what their equity strategy folks are saying.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair to know what these big brokerages have to say about India.
